Left Menu

Boosting Financial Growth: CASA Deposits and MSME Lending in Focus

The finance ministry urges banks to enhance CASA deposits and increase lending to MSMEs and agriculture, aiming to stabilize interest margins. At the PSB Manthan meeting, falling CASA ratios of public sector banks were discussed, with a push for greater credit to agriculture and MSMEs, supporting the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:25 IST
Boosting Financial Growth: CASA Deposits and MSME Lending in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry has called upon banks to focus on improving their Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits and to boost lending towards micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the agriculture sector. This comes amid concerns over public sector banks' declining CASA ratios affecting net interest margins.

During the 'PSB Manthan' event organized by the Department of Financial Services, top officials, including the State Bank of India Chairman and Punjab National Bank's CEO, discussed strategies to address these issues. The largest lender, SBI, along with Bank of Baroda, reported a slight decrease in their CASA ratios, highlighting a need for corrective measures.

Emphasis was placed on enhancing credit flow to key sectors such as agriculture, which remains crucial to the Indian economy, employing nearly half of the population. Efforts to ensure financial security and open credit channels for farmers were noted as priorities, with significant growth in institutional credit disbursement observed over the past decade.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Global Schools Prize: Redefining Education Worldwide

Unveiling the Global Schools Prize: Redefining Education Worldwide

 United Kingdom
2
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as U.S. and UK Warships Transit

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as U.S. and UK Warships Transit

 China
3
Early Detection and Health Initiatives in Kerala: A Lifesaving Effort

Early Detection and Health Initiatives in Kerala: A Lifesaving Effort

 India
4
Spain's Diplomatic Dance with the U.S. and China

Spain's Diplomatic Dance with the U.S. and China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025