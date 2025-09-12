Modi Unveils 'Gyan Bharatam': A Digital Leap for India's Manuscript Heritage

In a significant move to preserve India's rich manuscript heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Gyan Bharatam Portal' on Friday, a cutting-edge digital platform dedicated to the preservation and public access of ancient manuscripts. This launch took place at the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam, held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

The 'Gyan Bharatam' initiative represents a major national effort to safeguard, digitize, and share India's invaluable manuscript collection with the world. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the conference is the first of its kind, uniting over 1,100 participants, including scholars, experts, and cultural leaders from both India and abroad. The event aims to create a collaborative environment for discussions on preserving and sharing India's manuscript legacy.

This visionary national movement not only seeks to honor India's historical roots but also encapsulates Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. Combining historical wisdom with future innovation, 'Gyan Bharatam' plans to document and restore fragile texts, digitize them at scale, and build a National Digital Repository. The project also emphasizes global partnerships, scholarly capacity building, and public engagement in cultural programs, integrating this manuscript wisdom into educational frameworks for enhanced global knowledge exchange.

