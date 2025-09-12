India Set to Bolster Air Defense with 114 Indigenous Rafale Jets

The Indian Defense Ministry has received a proposal from the Indian Air Force to acquire 114 'Made in India' Rafale fighter jets. The jets would be manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation, with significant collaboration from Indian aerospace firms.

The proposal, worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, includes more than 60% indigenous content. It is currently under review by the Defense Procurement Board, chaired by the Defense Secretary. If approved, this could become India's largest defense procurement deal to date.

The acquisition comes after the Rafale's successful performance against Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, highlighting its advanced electronic warfare capabilities. The 'Made in India' jets are expected to feature enhanced air-to-ground missiles, and the French plan to establish an MRO facility for Rafale engines in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)