Left Menu

India Set to Bolster Air Defense with 114 Indigenous Rafale Jets

The Indian Defense Ministry is reviewing a proposal from the Indian Air Force to acquire 114 'Made in India' Rafale jets. Estimated at over Rs 2 lakh crore, the plan involves significant local collaboration and could become India's largest defense deal, enhancing air capabilities against regional threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:39 IST
India Set to Bolster Air Defense with 114 Indigenous Rafale Jets
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Defense Ministry has received a proposal from the Indian Air Force to acquire 114 'Made in India' Rafale fighter jets. The jets would be manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation, with significant collaboration from Indian aerospace firms.

The proposal, worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, includes more than 60% indigenous content. It is currently under review by the Defense Procurement Board, chaired by the Defense Secretary. If approved, this could become India's largest defense procurement deal to date.

The acquisition comes after the Rafale's successful performance against Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, highlighting its advanced electronic warfare capabilities. The 'Made in India' jets are expected to feature enhanced air-to-ground missiles, and the French plan to establish an MRO facility for Rafale engines in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Mega Rafale Deal: A New Era in Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

India's Mega Rafale Deal: A New Era in Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

 India
2
Cocaine Bust: Social Media and Payment Methods Uncovered in Delhi Drug Network

Cocaine Bust: Social Media and Payment Methods Uncovered in Delhi Drug Netwo...

 India
3
Sushila Karki: Pioneering Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

Sushila Karki: Pioneering Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

 Nepal
4
Karnataka Greenlights Peritoneal Dialysis for 350 Patients

Karnataka Greenlights Peritoneal Dialysis for 350 Patients

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025