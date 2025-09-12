Adani Group's Coal Mine Controversy Sparks Allegations of Rights Violations in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has recently leveled severe allegations against the Adani Group, accusing them of beginning deforestation activities on government and forest land in Madhya Pradesh for a coal mining project. Ramesh claims these actions violate the Forest Rights Act, stirring controversy over legal clearances.

The former Environment Minister pointed out that the project in the Dhirauli area allegedly commenced without Stage-II forest clearance, thereby disregarding the rights of local tribal communities. He underlined the lack of consultations with Gram Sabhas, which are mandated by the Panchayats (Extension To The Scheduled Areas) Act.

While Madhya Pradesh's government dismissed these accusations, referring to complete compliance with required environmental approvals, tribal protests have intensified. They argue that the project wasn't approved by local governing bodies, raising concerns about the potential impact on livelihood and sacred lands.