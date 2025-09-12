Left Menu

Tripura's Quest for Self-Sufficiency in Potato Production by 2029

Tripura aims to achieve self-reliance in potato production by 2029, with help from the International Potato Centre. The state currently produces 1.46 lakh MT against a demand of 1.55 lakh MT. Initiatives have increased yields significantly, with plans to expand the number of farmers using enhanced potato seeds.

Tripura is setting its sights on becoming self-sufficient in potato and potato seed production by the financial year 2029-30, according to Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath. The state presently produces 1.46 lakh metric tonnes annually, falling short of the 1.55 lakh metric tonnes required to meet demand.

In collaboration with the International Potato Centre (IPC) based in Lima, Peru, the state's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare department has taken significant steps to boost potato production. By introducing Epical Rooted Cutting (ERC) potato seeds to farmers, a notable increase in yield has been achieved, reaching 52–60 metric tonnes per hectare, up from the previous 19.16 metric tonnes.

The efforts have drawn attention from international experts, with IPC's Director General Simon Heck visiting the state to observe the progress. He expressed interest in the success seen at the Nagicherra Agriculture Research Centre and in discussions with local farmers and the agriculture minister.

