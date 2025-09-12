Punjab Govt Mobilizes Multi-Ministerial Taskforce for Flood Relief

The Punjab government has launched an intensive multi-ministerial effort to provide rapid relief and restore essential services in the wake of recent devastating floods. Leading the charge, Health Minister Balbir Singh, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar have been pivotal in these comprehensive recovery operations.

Among the immediate actions, Minister Balbir Singh has commissioned 15 new ambulances from Government Medical College, Amritsar, which will be deployed to the flood-ravaged areas in Ajnala, increasing the fleet of mobile medical units to 38. These units are fully staffed and tasked with conducting medical check-ups and distributing free medications. In a touching gesture, Minister Singh offered financial support to the family of a young kidney patient, Abhijot Singh, promising state coverage for medical treatment and additional compensations.

Addressing infrastructural challenges, Minister Harjot Singh Bains has ordered the extension of a concrete retaining wall in Bibhor Sahib, aiming to prevent future damage from debris. He emphasized the restoration of road networks and public utilities such as power and water supplies. Additionally, plans for a new bridge in Pighbari village illustrate efforts to resolve access issues arising from severe ravine blockages.

Meanwhile, Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar distributed essential relief supplies, including food and livestock feed, to families affected near the Sutlej river. The operation coincided with financial aid distributions, and Bhullar underscored the broader governmental campaign to conduct damage assessments, promising compensation to farmers upon completion.

