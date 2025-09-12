AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses BJP of Intimidation Over Trauma Centre Opening

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the president of Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, unleashed a scathing critique against BJP MLA Rajkumar Chauhan on Friday, accusing him of intimidating Delhiites to boost attendance at the inauguration of the new Sanjay Gandhi Trauma Centre in Mangolpuri.

Bharadwaj highlighted the public's growing discontent with the BJP, pointing out that Asia's largest trauma center was developed under the auspices of Arvind Kejriwal. He chastised BJP's perceived attempts to wrongfully claim credit, recounting prior instances of coercion, including sanitation workers allegedly forced to attend rallies.

In a video shared by Bharadwaj, Chauhan purportedly threatens market vendors with demolition if they fail to appear at the upcoming ceremony, casting a shadow over the political dynamics in the region as residents bristle under alleged intimidation tactics.