Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

On Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein introduced new Agriculture and Horticulture Policies for 2025-2035, marking a significant step towards agricultural transformation and farmers' prosperity.

Highlighting the state's potential beyond mere crop cultivation, Mein emphasized opportunities and futures being cultivated. With this new vision, empowering farmers, boosting output, and establishing Arunachal as a sustainable growth leader are key goals.

Arunachal has achieved prominence as India's top organic kiwi producer and plays a vital role in orange and cardamom production. Additionally, the introduction of the country's first palm oil mills in Roing and Ruksin marks pioneering efforts. The state, producing 5.2 lakh MT of foodgrain and 15,000 MT of pulses annually, has expanded its farmland by 20,900 hectares over nine years. The policies aim to integrate sustainable farming, fortify market connections, and adopt modern technologies to maximize farmer returns.