Left Menu

PSBs: Catalysts for Viksit Bharat 2047

Public sector banks (PSBs) are evolving from stability to becoming key players in India's growth and innovation, according to Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju. PSB Manthan 2025 emphasized modernizing technology, strengthening governance, and fostering partnerships to achieve global competitiveness and enhance financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:10 IST
PSBs: Catalysts for Viksit Bharat 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector banks are transitioning from stability to play a crucial role in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, as highlighted by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

During the PSB Manthan, discussions focused on achieving global competitiveness through governance, operational resilience, and technology modernization, emphasizing the importance of adopting agile platforms and next-gen technologies.

Speakers stressed robust AI governance, fintech collaboration, and partnerships with academia to strengthen banks' capabilities in sectors like agriculture and renewable energy.

TRENDING

1
Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

 Global
2
SFI Condemns HPU's Shift from Democratic Student Elections

SFI Condemns HPU's Shift from Democratic Student Elections

 India
3
Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

 India
4
Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025