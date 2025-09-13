PSBs: Catalysts for Viksit Bharat 2047

Public sector banks are transitioning from stability to play a crucial role in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, as highlighted by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

During the PSB Manthan, discussions focused on achieving global competitiveness through governance, operational resilience, and technology modernization, emphasizing the importance of adopting agile platforms and next-gen technologies.

Speakers stressed robust AI governance, fintech collaboration, and partnerships with academia to strengthen banks' capabilities in sectors like agriculture and renewable energy.