PSBs: Catalysts for Viksit Bharat 2047
Public sector banks (PSBs) are evolving from stability to becoming key players in India's growth and innovation, according to Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju. PSB Manthan 2025 emphasized modernizing technology, strengthening governance, and fostering partnerships to achieve global competitiveness and enhance financial inclusion.
Public sector banks are transitioning from stability to play a crucial role in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, as highlighted by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.
During the PSB Manthan, discussions focused on achieving global competitiveness through governance, operational resilience, and technology modernization, emphasizing the importance of adopting agile platforms and next-gen technologies.
Speakers stressed robust AI governance, fintech collaboration, and partnerships with academia to strengthen banks' capabilities in sectors like agriculture and renewable energy.
