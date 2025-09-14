Punjab's Power Lines to Spark Urban Transformation

The power infrastructure in Punjab is set for a transformative upgrade aimed at bolstering safety, reducing outages, and improving urban aesthetics. As announced by Power Minister Sanjeev Arora during election meetings, the overhaul stems from public demand for better electricity services.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has embarked on an ambitious initiative covering 13 major municipal corporations and 87 subdivisions. This project will see non-electric wires cleared from PSPCL poles to enhance safety and improve fault detection. Additionally, power lines will be raised to prevent vehicular accidents.

A pilot project in Ludhiana's City West Subdivision will test the plan's effectiveness. Scheduled for completion within two months, it will guide further rollouts aimed for completion by June 2026. The PSPCL will supply materials, with outsourced labor costs estimated at Rs 1.2 crore.