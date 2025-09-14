Supreme Court Mandates Constitutional Overhaul of Beggars' Homes
The Supreme Court has issued directives to improve the conditions of state-run beggars' homes, emphasizing constitutional morality and humane treatment. The court highlighted the need for medical screenings, minimum hygiene standards, vocational training, and legal aid for inmates. States are urged to conduct regular audits and establish monitoring committees.
The Supreme Court has called for a comprehensive reform of state-operated beggars' homes, demanding that these facilities are not mere acts of charity but constitutional trusts that uphold human dignity, liberty, and privacy.
To enforce these directives, the court ordered regular health screenings, hygiene standards, and vocational training to ensure the holistic development and humane treatment of all inmates.
Furthermore, the court stressed the importance of independent audits, monitoring committees, and partnerships with NGOs to ensure transparency and effective rehabilitation of residents, while urging the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to create uniform guidelines for implementation.
