Empowering Assam: India's Push for Self-Reliance in Energy

In a significant address in Assam's Numaligarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a range of initiatives aimed at reducing India's dependency on imported crude oil and fostering green energy. Highlighting India's rapid economic growth, Modi pointed out the country's reliance on foreign oil and gas, pushing for an increased focus on local resource exploration.

The inauguration of a bioethanol refinery marks a boost for alternative energy sources, aimed at benefiting local farmers and tribal communities. Moreover, the foundation of a polypropylene plant is set to strengthen the regional economy. Modi articulated that the sectors of energy and semiconductors are pivotal for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' with Assam playing a crucial role.

Modi criticized the Congress for historical neglect leading to insurgency and ignoring Assam's cultural heritage, whereas, under BJP rule, development and recognition have been prioritized. Addressing demographic concerns, he cited efforts to remove encroachments and secure land rights for marginalized groups. The Prime Minister reiterated the BJP's commitment to transforming Assam into a trade and tourism nucleus.