Algeria's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Leadership in Energy and Government

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed Sifi Ghrieb as the new prime minister and Mourad Adjal as the energy minister, marking significant changes in the country's leadership. This move comes as Algeria aims to diversify its economy amidst ongoing social and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 00:58 IST
In a bid to address the nation's diverse challenges, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced the appointment of Sifi Ghrieb as the new prime minister and Mourad Adjal as the minister of energy and renewable energy.

Ghrieb previously served as the industry minister and recently took on the role of acting prime minister following the end of Nadir Larbaoui's tenure. Mourad Adjal transitions from his position as CEO of Algeria's state power company Sonelgaz.

While the finance, trade, and foreign affairs ministers maintain their roles, the North African country, a significant energy supplier to Europe, continues efforts to diversify its economy amidst pressing social and economic issues.

