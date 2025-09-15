Heavy rain triggers red alert in Mumbai, traffic hit due to waterlogging

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai after overnight heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. According to IMD Mumbai, intense to very intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to continue in Mumbai and adjoining districts of Thane and Raigad.

The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas. The Mumbai Traffic Police, in the early hours of Monday, announced the closure of traffic at Andheri Subway due to one to one-and-a-half feet of accumulated rainwater. "Due to one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater accumulating at Andheri Subway (Andheri West), traffic there has been closed, and the traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge," the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X.

Meanwhile, citizens of Pune also experienced heavy rainfall on Monday morning. "Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at many/some places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada on 16th September with hefty falls over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada 14th & 15th September," read the forecast issued by the IMD.

Authorities have advised citizens to remain cautious in view of the weather conditions. Meanwhile, the monorail service came to a halt in the Wadala area of Mumbai due to technical glitches on Monday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident, and all passengers were evacuated and transferred to another monorail, said Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Speaking to ANI, Ward Councillor Rajesh Bhojane has urged the Maharashtra government to resolve the issue, which is happening repeatedly. "The train heading to Wadala halted. Passengers were transferred to the train coming from Chembur. The Fire Brigade came later and started their operation. Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the Govt to resolve this recurring issue," said Rajesh Ananda Bhojane, Ward Councillor of Ward 175, and a member of Republican Party of India (Athawale).

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, said that all safety protocols were followed and the faulty vehicle was towed away. "Today, a technical snag occurred in one of the mono trains. As per safety protocols, all 17 passengers onboard were swiftly and safely transferred to another train and taken to the next station by 7.40 AM. The affected train is being towed away. Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Wadala services are operational on single line with delay. Wadala to Chembur services are operational. Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk: Normal services will be resumed shortly. Passenger safety remains our top priority," it said.

In a similar incident on August 19, a monorail train near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai broke down due to a power supply failure, prompting a swift rescue operation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police. (ANI)

