Left Menu

Canara Robeco, Hero Motors among 6 cos to get Sebi's nod for IPOs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:36 IST
Canara Robeco, Hero Motors among 6 cos to get Sebi's nod for IPOs
  • Country:
  • India

Six firms, including Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Hero Motors, have secured Sebi's approval to launch maiden public offers, an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.

Besides, Pine Labs, Orkla India, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received regulatory nod to float IPOs.

These companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between April and July, obtained Sebi's observations during September 2-12, the update showed.

In regulatory terms, Sebi's observation is equivalent to clearance for launching a public issue.

Canara Robeco AMC's 4.98 crore equity shares IPO is solely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe NV, with no fresh issue component.

As a part of the OFS, Canara Bank plans to offload 2.59 crore equity shares and ORIX Corporation NV (earlier known as Robeco Groep NV) will be selling 2.39 crore shares.

The entire IPO proceeds will go to these selling shareholders and the company will not receive any money from the public offering.

Auto parts maker Hero Motors is looking to raise Rs 1,200 crore through its IPO comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and OFS of shares worth Rs 400 crore by promoters.

Under the OFS, O P Munjal Holdings will be offloading shares to the tune of Rs 390 crore; and Bhagyoday Investments and Hero Cycles will divest shares valued Rs 5 crore each.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 285 crore will be used for payment of debt, and Rs 237 crore for the purchase of equipment for capacity expansion at the company's facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

All the six companies will list on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Star Health Unveils 'Know Your Policy': A Simplified Guide to Health Insurance Coverage

Star Health Unveils 'Know Your Policy': A Simplified Guide to Health Insuran...

 India
2
Unemployment rate dips for 2nd month to 5.1 pc in Aug: Govt survey

Unemployment rate dips for 2nd month to 5.1 pc in Aug: Govt survey

 India
3
Muslim bodies welcome SC stay on key provisions of Waqf law, expect 'complete justice' going ahead

Muslim bodies welcome SC stay on key provisions of Waqf law, expect 'complet...

 India
4
Mothers, sisters of Bihar will give RJD, Congress befitting reply in Bihar polls: PM at Purnea rally.

Mothers, sisters of Bihar will give RJD, Congress befitting reply in Bihar p...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025