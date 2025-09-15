Blue Economy conclave to bring Kerala, Europe together on sustainable growth

The two-day Blue Economy Conclave starting here on September 18 will see the convergence of leading experts and stakeholders from India and Europe to spotlight on sustainable development of ocean-based economic growth and partnerships.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver the inaugural address to the conclave, ''Blue Tides-Two Shores One Vision,'' on September 19 at 9.30 am, Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian told a press conference here on Monday.

Cherian will preside over the inaugural ceremony and the Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan Hervé Delphin will deliver the keynote address.

The conclave is a major initiative of the Department of Fisheries, Government of Kerala, in collaboration with the Government of India and the European Union (EU).

Delegates from various European countries will attend the event, to be hosted at a hotel besides Union Ministers, senior officials, policy experts, industry executives and domain experts, Cherian said.

Over 500 delegates will attend the event, which will see leading experts and stakeholders from India and Europe sharing their thoughts on a range of themes relating to comprehensive and sustainable development of coastal ecosystem and forging partnerships, the Minister said.

Key objectives of the conclave include fostering sustainable development through ocean-based economic growth by building EU-Kerala partnership in marine logistics, marine fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, renewable marine energy, and green technologies, promoting skill development, academic collaboration, labour mobility, policy innovation, joint R &D and startup innovation, Cherian said.

''Selected 100 investors from India and abroad will take part in the conclave. Besides, representatives of trade unions in fisheries sector, heads of various departments and universities will also attend. There will be a presentation before EU delegates about Kerala's immense possibilities and potentials in fisheries sector on September 18,'' he added.

So far, 17 European countries--Finland, France, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Denmark, Bulgaria, Austria, Malta, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Germany--have confirmed participation to the event.

The event will chart out future growth strategies and ways of positioning Kerala as a sustainable and resilient model in the domain, leveraging the EU's expertise and the core advantages of the coastal state.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh; Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal; Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Minority Affairs, George Kurian; will be among the guests of honour, an official release said here.

Also, Administrator of Union Territories of Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Praful Patel; Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal; Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan; Chairman and MD Lulu Group M A Yusuff Ali and T S Kalyanaraman of Kalyan Jewellers, will be present on the occasion, it said.

The conclave will feature panel sessions attended by Ambassadors and investors from EU and officials from central and state governments. Policy leaders, industry experts, investors, academics and innovators will share their ideas and perspectives in various sessions.

