Spain Stands Firm on Business Interests Amidst Venezuela Tensions

Spanish government officials have reassured national businesses operating in Venezuela of their backing amid rising geopolitical tensions. This follows Spain's declaration against recognizing any U.S. intervention in Venezuela that contravenes international law.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo noted a marked reduction in trade relations with Venezuela in recent years, yet emphasized the continued presence of 60 Spanish companies in the country.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed ongoing dialogues with both the Venezuelan government and opposition. Recent talks included a meeting with opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez.

