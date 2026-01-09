Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Black Axe: 34 Arrested in Spain

Spanish police arrested 34 individuals linked to the international crime syndicate 'Black Axe.' Originating in Nigeria, the organization evolved into a structured criminal group, chiefly operating in cyber-fraud. The operation, supported by Europol, targeted fraud, money laundering, and document forgery across Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:15 IST
Major Crackdown on Black Axe: 34 Arrested in Spain
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant blow to international organized crime, Spanish police have apprehended 34 individuals linked to the notorious syndicate known as 'Black Axe.' Authorities accuse them of engaging in fraud, money laundering, and document forgery, according to Europol's announcement on Friday.

Black Axe, which originated in Nigeria as a student confraternity in the late 1970s, has evolved into a violent criminal organization specializing in cyber-enabled financial crimes. The coordinated arrests occurred across various Spanish provinces, from Seville in the south to Barcelona in the northeast, with support from Europol and coordination with German authorities as part of a broader investigation.

The syndicate is alleged to have recruited money mules from impoverished Spanish regions with high unemployment, exploiting vulnerable Spanish nationals to conduct their criminal activities. Investigators estimate that the organization defrauded victims of over 5.9 million euros, underscoring the vast scale of their illicit operations.

TRENDING

1
Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-term players: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-...

 India
2
Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
3
If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata, justifying her presence at ED raid venue in Kolkata.

If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata...

 India
4
EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026