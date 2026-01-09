Major Crackdown on Black Axe: 34 Arrested in Spain
Spanish police arrested 34 individuals linked to the international crime syndicate 'Black Axe.' Originating in Nigeria, the organization evolved into a structured criminal group, chiefly operating in cyber-fraud. The operation, supported by Europol, targeted fraud, money laundering, and document forgery across Spain.
In a significant blow to international organized crime, Spanish police have apprehended 34 individuals linked to the notorious syndicate known as 'Black Axe.' Authorities accuse them of engaging in fraud, money laundering, and document forgery, according to Europol's announcement on Friday.
Black Axe, which originated in Nigeria as a student confraternity in the late 1970s, has evolved into a violent criminal organization specializing in cyber-enabled financial crimes. The coordinated arrests occurred across various Spanish provinces, from Seville in the south to Barcelona in the northeast, with support from Europol and coordination with German authorities as part of a broader investigation.
The syndicate is alleged to have recruited money mules from impoverished Spanish regions with high unemployment, exploiting vulnerable Spanish nationals to conduct their criminal activities. Investigators estimate that the organization defrauded victims of over 5.9 million euros, underscoring the vast scale of their illicit operations.
