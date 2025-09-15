UP: 28-year-old man killed in tiger attack in Bahraich

Left Menu

A 28-year-old man was killed in an alleged tiger attack near a canal in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, officials said on Monday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Suraj said that incident took place on Sunday evening when Indal Nishad, a resident of Harkhapur village in the Dharmapur range of the forest, went near the canal to relieve himself.

Villages reported that a tiger emerged from the forest and attacked him, the DFO said. Hearing Nishad's cries for help, locals rushed to the spot but the tiger dragged him into a nearby sugarcane field, the officer added.

After nearly an hour, the big cat left the mutilated body in the field and returned to the forest, he said.

The nature of the injuries on the victim's head indicated a tiger attack, he added. The post-mortem and investigation report is awaited, Suraj said.

He further said that Nishad's family will be given compensation according to government norms.

More than 100 personnel along with experts have been deployed to track the attacking animal, he added.

