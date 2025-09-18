EPFO Reforms: Streamlining Services for Enhanced Member Experience

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, outlined significant reforms introduced by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to provide efficient and transparent services. A focal point is 'Passbook Lite,' a new feature granting members easy access to their Provident Fund details via the member portal without needing additional logins.

The minister highlighted that this feature streamlines user experience by integrating key services through a single login, promising to reduce grievances, enhance transparency, and boost member satisfaction. Additionally, members can now download Transfer Certificates (Annexure K) directly in PDF format, ensuring full transparency in tracking decentralized fund transfers.

To fast-track claims processing, EPFO has revamped its approval hierarchy. Responsibilities previously managed by senior officers have been reallocated to lower-level officers, expediting processes like PF transfers and settlements. These comprehensive reforms aim to simplify service delivery, bolster accountability in field offices, and significantly improve user satisfaction.

