Fiscal Discipline Urged by RBI Governor at State Finance Secretaries Conference

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday highlighted the critical role of fiscal discipline in fostering economic growth and prosperity. This was communicated during his address at the 35th Conference of State Finance Secretaries.

Malhotra emphasized the need for states to enhance expenditure quality and exercise caution in off-budget borrowings to ensure economic stability. He also pointed to the necessity of active coordination between states and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for successful implementation of initiatives like currency management and financial inclusion.

The conference, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Finance and finance officials from 28 States and two Union Territories, reviewed state cash management, market borrowings, and fiscal consolidation. The meeting emphasized the significance of these measures in the journey toward economic prosperity.

