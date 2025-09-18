Chandigarh's Safe Drive Campaign: Paving the Way to Zero Accidental Deaths

In an earnest effort to enhance road safety, the Chandigarh Traffic Police kicked off the Safe Drive Campaign during the Safe Drive Campaign's opening ceremony, part of the 'Seva Pakhwada-2025' initiative from September 18 to October 1. This campaign is a vital step towards achieving the city's goal of zero accidental deaths by educating citizens on prudent driving practices.

The inaugural session, conducted at the Traffic Auditorium in Sector-29, saw an impressive turnout of over 200 drivers from various sectors including Chandigarh Police, educational institutions, public transportation services, and private ride-sharing companies. The event was spearheaded by Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Director General of Police, alongside senior officials like Pushpendra Kumar and Sumer Partap Singh.

Chief Guest DSP Lakshay Pandey, along with Parvesh Sharma's team from the Children Traffic Park, led discussions on critical topics like seat belt importance, helmet use, lane discipline, and eco-friendly practices. The session also expounded on legal mandates concerning vehicle modifications and emphasized the ethical duty to assist in emergencies, concluding with a road safety pledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)