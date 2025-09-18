Left Menu

Government Eases Compliance Amid GST Rate Revision, Ensures Consumer Benefits

The Central Government has revised its advisory concerning the GST rates effective from September 2025. Flexibility has been granted to manufacturers regarding price labeling while compliance procedures have been simplified. The measures aim to balance ease of business with consumer benefit amid the reduced GST rates.

Updated: 18-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:17 IST
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Consumer Affairs has released a new advisory concerning updates to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates anticipated next September. Leveraging Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, the government aims to ease industry compliance burdens while ensuring consumers benefit from reduced GST.

The advisory allows for voluntary additional price stickers on packages made before the GST change, though it's not obligatory to cover the original MRP. Previous requirements to publish price updates in newspapers have been dropped; instead, updated price lists will be circulated to supply chains and regulatory bodies, reducing procedural obligations.

Furthermore, companies may use old packaging until March 2026 or until stocks are depleted, marking new prices via stickers or stamps. The government encourages proactive communication using various media channels to ensure public awareness of these changes, balancing streamlined business operations with consumer interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

