Asian Markets See Gains Amid Global Rate Cut Hopes

Asian shares recorded weekly gains with global rate cut optimism, though Japan's Nikkei fell post-BoJ decision to adjust stimulus policies. Bank of Japan held rates at 0.5%, and inflation slowed to 2.7%. Global markets respond positively to jobless data and tech investments, despite currency and bond market fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 09:56 IST
Asian shares were poised for a weekly gain as investors anticipated further global rate cuts, even as Japan's Nikkei faced setbacks following the Bank of Japan's indications of a stimulus policy shift.

The BoJ kept short-term interest rates unchanged at 0.5% as expected, but dissent emerged with two members voting for a hike. Additionally, the decision to begin selling exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts highlighted a strategic shift, causing a 0.4% dip in the dollar against the yen, and trimming the Nikkei's weekly gain to 0.8%.

The spotlight now turns to BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's press briefing amid declining inflation rates. The market narrative in the US, Canada, and Norway showed a trend of stable or reduced rates. The global market landscape sees investor enthusiasm, propelled by positive US data and Nvidia's investment plans, despite currency market volatility.

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

