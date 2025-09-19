Asian Markets See Gains Amid Global Rate Cut Hopes

Asian shares were poised for a weekly gain as investors anticipated further global rate cuts, even as Japan's Nikkei faced setbacks following the Bank of Japan's indications of a stimulus policy shift.

The BoJ kept short-term interest rates unchanged at 0.5% as expected, but dissent emerged with two members voting for a hike. Additionally, the decision to begin selling exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts highlighted a strategic shift, causing a 0.4% dip in the dollar against the yen, and trimming the Nikkei's weekly gain to 0.8%.

The spotlight now turns to BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's press briefing amid declining inflation rates. The market narrative in the US, Canada, and Norway showed a trend of stable or reduced rates. The global market landscape sees investor enthusiasm, propelled by positive US data and Nvidia's investment plans, despite currency market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)