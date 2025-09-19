Left Menu

Bombay HC Admits Malegaon Blast Appeal: Families Challenge Acquittals Amidst Allegations

The Bombay High Court has admitted an appeal by families of the 2008 Malegaon blast victims against the acquittal of seven accused. They allege investigation flaws and urge re-examination of evidence. Notices were issued to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and acquitted individuals, with further hearings scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:31 IST
The Bombay High Court has taken a significant step by admitting an appeal from the families of victims involved in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. They are challenging the decision of a special NIA court that acquitted seven accused individuals. Notices have been issued to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and those acquitted, marking a potential new chapter in the legal proceedings.

Justices AS Gadkari and RR Bhosale conducted the initial hearing and scheduled another session for six weeks later. The appeal was registered on September 9 by relatives of the deceased, contesting the special court's 2011 verdict. Crucially, the appeal questions the manner in which the NIA handled the probe, suggesting the investigation was flawed and compromised.

The appeal emphasizes alleged gaps, such as an absence of conclusive evidence, and criticizes the manipulation of medical certificates. With the original investigation by the Maharashtra ATS later handed over to the NIA, the case's outcome remains controversial, especially with the discourse over sufficiency and reliability of evidence persisting.

