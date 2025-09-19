Tragic Chemical Blast Claims Life at Maharashtra Industrial Unit
A devastating chemical explosion at Limbani Salt Industries in Palghar East has resulted in one fatality and injured four others. Police and emergency services are investigating the incident, while those hurt are receiving medical care. A separate air-conditioner explosion in Delhi also left five injured recently.
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday morning as a chemical explosion at Limbani Salt Industries in Palghar East, Maharashtra, led to the death of one worker while injuring four others. The unfortunate event occurred at a small industrial unit, according to police reports.
Authorities confirmed that the deceased worker succumbed to injuries from the blast, while the other injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment. Investigations are ongoing, with more details anticipated as the situation evolves.
In a related event, five individuals were injured earlier this month when an air-conditioner compressor exploded at a food outlet in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar. The Delhi Fire Services dispatched three fire tenders to the scene, and the injured were promptly transported to GTB Hospital for treatment.
