Left Menu

Tragic Chemical Blast Claims Life at Maharashtra Industrial Unit

A devastating chemical explosion at Limbani Salt Industries in Palghar East has resulted in one fatality and injured four others. Police and emergency services are investigating the incident, while those hurt are receiving medical care. A separate air-conditioner explosion in Delhi also left five injured recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:37 IST
Tragic Chemical Blast Claims Life at Maharashtra Industrial Unit
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday morning as a chemical explosion at Limbani Salt Industries in Palghar East, Maharashtra, led to the death of one worker while injuring four others. The unfortunate event occurred at a small industrial unit, according to police reports.

Authorities confirmed that the deceased worker succumbed to injuries from the blast, while the other injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment. Investigations are ongoing, with more details anticipated as the situation evolves.

In a related event, five individuals were injured earlier this month when an air-conditioner compressor exploded at a food outlet in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar. The Delhi Fire Services dispatched three fire tenders to the scene, and the injured were promptly transported to GTB Hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

 Global
2
Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equipment: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equip...

 India
3
SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

 India
4
South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025