Congress Calls for Ballot Paper Return Amid 'Vote Theft' Claims

The Indian political landscape is rocked by fresh allegations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party colleague Digvijaya Singh, who demand the return of traditional ballot papers to combat what they describe as potential 'vote theft' facilitated through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This call for reverting to paper ballots comes alongside accusations of global election manipulation through Israeli software.

Singh took to the platform X to question the integrity of current electoral processes, raising concerns about whether elections can be entrusted to advanced technology, urging for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips to be provided to voters. He articulated the Congress's stance as a justified demand for transparency and accountability in elections.

These charges have been fueled by Rahul Gandhi's claim of an attempt to delete over 6,000 votes in Karnataka's Aland, a claim firmly dismissed by the Electoral Commission of India (ECI). The ECI clarified that no online vote deletion could occur without due process and the opportunity for voters to contest such changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)