Bihar's Strides in Empowering Women: A Model for Social Change

Bihar is making notable strides in the realm of women's empowerment, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasizing the state's dedication to advancing their social and economic status. During the 24th foundation day of the Bihar State Women's Commission, Kumar praised the state's progress and initiatives aimed at fostering a supportive environment for women.

In a statement made after the event, Kumar highlighted the significant boost in self-confidence among the women of Bihar, citing it as a testament to the state's successful efforts in enhancing their rights and conditions. The occasion also witnessed the unveiling of a new website and the release of a commemorative souvenir by the commission.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, praised the Bihar State Women's Commission's role in addressing issues like violence, inequality, and discrimination. She emphasized the commission's pivotal role in connecting grassroots women with governance systems, providing legal support, and running awareness campaigns to ensure a safer environment for women across Bihar.

