Madhya Pradesh CM Unveils Rs 162 Crore Development Projects in Rewa

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched over Rs 162 crore worth of development projects in Rewa, including infrastructure and industrial initiatives. He announced financial help for accident victim's family and highlighted the region's growth as an 'Energy Capital'. Local employment and various welfare schemes were also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:29 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has kickstarted an ambitious set of development projects valued at over Rs 162 crore, marked by the inauguration and foundation laying of road and bridge initiatives in Rewa.

The ceremony, held at Chakghat Krishi Upaj Mandi in Tyonthar, saw CM Yadav distributing land allotment letters to three industrialists and announcing a Rs 4 lakh aid package for an accident victim's family.

Further emphasizing industrial growth, Yadav proclaimed plans for a new industrial area on 400 acres in Tyonthar, upgrading local hospital facilities, constructing a new ITI, and a river corridor along the Tamas River.

A significant highlight was the Bhoomi Poojan of a Rs 125 crore Compressed Biogas Plant, aimed at purchasing crop residue to bolster farmers' incomes while promoting cleaner agriculture.

CM Yadav took the occasion to laud Vindhya's strides in energy production, envisioning the region as an emerging 'Energy Capital'.

With a focus on local employment to curb migration, Yadav detailed several welfare schemes, asserting the government's commitment to improving livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

