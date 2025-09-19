Global Ayyappa Convention: A Sustainable Vision for Sabarimala's Future

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the Global Ayyappa Convention at Pampa Manappuram, introducing an event marked by eco-friendly structures and high-level participation. Cooperation, Ports, and Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan will preside over the event which seeks to attract ministers from various states alongside other influential figures in social and cultural domains.

The ambitious convention aims to balance its impact on the environment through the use of German hanger tents and will take place across three distinct locations. Pampa Manappuram, the main venue sprawling over 43,000 square feet, is slated to host inaugural and closing ceremonies for 3,000 delegates hailing from India and beyond. Hilltop locales are set to accommodate additional discussions and dining facilities, with a special exhibition marking the platinum jubilee of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The convention is structured around three pivotal sessions addressing Sabarimala's future. Discussions on the Sabarimala Master Plan will highlight sustainable infrastructure, while 'Spiritual Tourism Circuits' aims to link Sabarimala with other spiritual sites. The third session will focus on 'Crowd Control and Arrangements,' featuring strategies to improve facilities for millions of yearly visitors. The day will conclude with cultural festivities and darshan opportunities at the Sabarimala temple.