Tragic Train Mishap Sparks Tense Moments; Bail Plea in High-Profile BMW Case Deferred

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Nangloi, two schoolchildren lost their lives after being struck by a train while crossing the railway tracks. Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer Delhi, Sachin Sharma, informed that the tense situation, which saw locals block railways, has been resolved and services are now back to normal.

"Information received about the train accident revealed the unfortunate fatalities," DCP Sharma stated. Post-incident, a gathering of locals caused temporary disruptions to train operations, but the crowd was effectively dispersed, he added. Simultaneously, the Delhi Police is addressing the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, linked to the fatal Dhaula Kuan BMW accident involving Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official.

The Patiala House Court deferred Kaur's bail hearing until September 24, following a request by the Special Public Prosecutor, Atul Shrivastava, who cited required examinations and evidence review. CCTV footage from key locations has been seized, with further evidence including a mobile phone still pending recovery. The case remains under judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)