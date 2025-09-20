Left Menu

PM Modi Boosts Maritime Heritage and Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Development Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed progress on the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, aiming to preserve India's maritime history. He inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 34,200 crore, covering sectors like tourism, energy, and infrastructure, during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:01 IST
PM Modi Boosts Maritime Heritage and Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Development Projects in Gujarat
PM Modi chairs meeting to review progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to Gujarat, presided over a critical meeting to assess the advancement of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal on Saturday. The NMHC, a Rs 4,500 crore project, is being developed to honor and conserve India's ancient maritime heritage, serving as a hub for tourism, research, education, and skill development.

Earlier the same day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for an array of development initiatives valued at over Rs 34,200 crore during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar. These efforts in the maritime sector featured the inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, part of projects worth more than Rs 7,870 crore.

Additional foundation stones included a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, new cargo facilities at Paradip Port, and infrastructure enhancements at other major ports. In line with sustainable development goals, the Prime Minister launched projects worth over Rs 26,354 crore across multiple sectors in Gujarat, boosting important areas like renewable energy and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
2
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
3
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025