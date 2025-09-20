PM Modi Boosts Maritime Heritage and Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Development Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to Gujarat, presided over a critical meeting to assess the advancement of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal on Saturday. The NMHC, a Rs 4,500 crore project, is being developed to honor and conserve India's ancient maritime heritage, serving as a hub for tourism, research, education, and skill development.

Earlier the same day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for an array of development initiatives valued at over Rs 34,200 crore during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar. These efforts in the maritime sector featured the inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, part of projects worth more than Rs 7,870 crore.

Additional foundation stones included a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, new cargo facilities at Paradip Port, and infrastructure enhancements at other major ports. In line with sustainable development goals, the Prime Minister launched projects worth over Rs 26,354 crore across multiple sectors in Gujarat, boosting important areas like renewable energy and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)