Hyderabad Artisans Bring Durga Puja to Life with Exquisite Eco-Friendly Idols

As the festive season edges closer, Hyderabad's artisans are laboriously crafting Durga idols, transforming clay into intricate masterpieces. Kailash Kumar Mandal, an artisan with 22 years of experience, hails from Kolkata. Despite the recent rains posing challenges, Mandal's team is tirelessly working to meet the demand before September 22.

Among the artisans, Vishwas, with three decades of experience, highlights the eco-friendly materials used—wood, grass, and clay—showcasing their dedication to sustainability. This year's highlight includes the Shaktipeeth Kamrup Kamakhya Mata Idol, a testament to their craftsmanship. Prices range from ₹5,000 to ₹1,50,000, with each idol requiring 10-12 days to create.

Durga Puja, celebrated annually, marks the victory of goddess Durga over Mahishasur and epitomizes compassion and brotherhood. Beyond religion, it's a cultural festivity where Kolkata dazzles in lights. Though rooted in West Bengal, the festival thrives across India, uniting communities in reverence and joy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)