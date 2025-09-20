Bathukamma Festival: A Vibrant Tribute to Telangana's Culture and Womanhood

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has extended heartfelt greetings to women across the state on the occasion of the Bathukamma festival, a vibrant celebration rooted in Telangana's culture and heritage. Bathukamma, a floral festival, is marked by worshipping nature and revered flowers, symbolic of the rich traditions and the significance of the women's community.

In a statement from the Telangana CMO, CM Reddy emphasized the festival as a testament to Telangana's collective way of life, underscoring the unity of its people who share their joys and hardships. Revanth Reddy expressed hopes for a grand celebration of this floral fiesta with great pomp, spanning from 'Engilipoola to Saddu' over nine days, invoking communal harmony and joy.

Prayers to the deity 'Gouramma' were offered for peace, happiness, and health among the people. Bathukamma, deeply connected with Mother Nature, is celebrated as a manifestation of life and feminine energy. Women of Telangana demonstrate devotion and creativity, crafting vibrant floral arrangements from medicinal wildflowers, fostering familial reunions, and celebrating the unity of spirit and tradition inherent to their cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)