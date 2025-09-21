B Sairam Set to Lead Coal India's Expansion Drive

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has tapped B Sairam, the current Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Northern Coalfields Ltd, to ascend to the role of Chairman for Coal India Ltd (CIL), the nation's leading coal entity.

The incoming leader faces formidable tasks, including enhancing coal production and refining evacuation processes, aligning with government objectives to boost domestic output and cut down on imports.

With over 34 years in the coal industry, Sairam is well-equipped, bringing experience from various pivotal roles such as Director (Technical) and Executive Director in Coal India, focusing on sustainable mining and logistics growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)