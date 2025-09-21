SMBC's Strategic Stake in Yes Bank: A Confidence Boost and Future Prospects

Japanese financier SMBC's strategic acquisition of a nearly 25% stake in Yes Bank signifies a strong vote of confidence in the Indian financial institution, according to a senior official at Yes Bank.

With an investment of approximately Rs 16,000 crore, SMBC's decision is seen as a strategic move by a globally reputed investor. This stake purchase is poised to bolster Yes Bank's capacity to raise capital, expand its business through strategic alliances, and enhance profitability.

Managing Director Prashant Kumar highlighted how the recent rating upgrade to 'AA-' underscores the bank's recovery journey. The support from major shareholders like SBI further solidifies investor confidence, allowing Yes Bank to focus on profitable lending sectors like used car finance and affordable loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)