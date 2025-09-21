Left Menu

SMBC's Strategic Stake in Yes Bank: A Confidence Boost and Future Prospects

Japanese lender SMBC has acquired a nearly 25% stake in Yes Bank, reflecting confidence in the bank and possibilities for a rating upgrade. This investment is expected to enhance Yes Bank's capital-raising capabilities, drive business growth, and improve profitability through strategic network partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:41 IST
SMBC's Strategic Stake in Yes Bank: A Confidence Boost and Future Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese financier SMBC's strategic acquisition of a nearly 25% stake in Yes Bank signifies a strong vote of confidence in the Indian financial institution, according to a senior official at Yes Bank.

With an investment of approximately Rs 16,000 crore, SMBC's decision is seen as a strategic move by a globally reputed investor. This stake purchase is poised to bolster Yes Bank's capacity to raise capital, expand its business through strategic alliances, and enhance profitability.

Managing Director Prashant Kumar highlighted how the recent rating upgrade to 'AA-' underscores the bank's recovery journey. The support from major shareholders like SBI further solidifies investor confidence, allowing Yes Bank to focus on profitable lending sectors like used car finance and affordable loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
3
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
4
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025