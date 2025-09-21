Left Menu

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel praised the Drone Didi scheme at a university convocation, highlighting women's growing role in agriculture through technology. The initiative empowers women-led groups by providing drone technology for agricultural services. She also announced awareness efforts for related government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 21-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel praised the innovative Drone Didi scheme on Sunday, emphasizing its role in advancing women within the technology-driven agriculture sector. She celebrated this program during the 18th convocation at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology.

Governor Patel elaborated on the government's focus on enhancing women's health, empowerment, and self-reliance, noting technology's transformative impact on agriculture through cost reduction and sustainability. The initiative was launched by the prime minister to boost women's participation in agriculture.

The Drone Didi scheme empowers women-led Self-Help Groups by providing drone technology essential for modern agricultural services. Governor Patel also introduced the 'Vikasit Krishi Abhiyan' from October 3 to 18, aimed at increasing awareness of various government schemes. The event concluded with the awarding of degrees and medals to students, encouraging them to contribute to national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

