Uttarakhand CM Dhami Extends Shardiya Navratri Greetings, Highlights Divine Significance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has conveyed his wishes for Shardiya Navratri, emphasizing the importance of Goddess Durga's nine forms and women's roles in society. This vibrant festival celebrates divine feminine energy through fervent worship and cultural performances, creating a joyous atmosphere resonant with cultural traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:40 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended his heartfelt greetings to the citizens of the state on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri, wishing them joy, prosperity, and blessings. He noted that worshipping the different manifestations of Goddess Durga during Navratri is of immense significance.

Dhami emphasized that devotion to the nine forms of Goddess Durga encourages reverence for the Divine Mother's power. He remarked that the festival underscores the crucial role of women in society, encapsulating cultural and traditional values. He also mentioned the meaningful practice of Kanya Pujan, which honors young girls.

During Shardiya Navaratri, deity Sri Kanakadurga is celebrated as Sri Maha Chandika Devi, representing the 'Trishakti' of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. Worshipping her grants knowledge and prosperity. The festival unfolds over nine nights, marked by vibrant worship, rituals, and cultural festivities, including fasting and traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

