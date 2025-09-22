Left Menu

Late Night Blaze in Neredmet: One Hospitalized After Electric Meter Fire

A late-night fire erupted from an electric meter in a residential house in Vayupuri Colony, Neredmet, leaving one individual unconscious. Firefighting units and a robotics team controlled the blaze. A similar incident occurred recently at a Rangareddy district shoe shop, attributed to an electrical short circuit.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out late Sunday night in a residential house in Vayupuri Colony, Neredmet, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials stated, leaving one person unconscious. The Medchal-Malkajgiri Fire Department attributed the origin of the blaze to an electric meter, which quickly ignited surrounding structures.

Two fire vehicles and a robotics team arrived promptly, managing to control the situation. During the operation, firefighters discovered a resident unconscious inside the premises, who was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. His condition remained unclear at the time of this report.

In a similar incident last Thursday, a fire broke out early morning at a slippers shop in Swagata Grand, Jillelaguda, Rangareddy district. Firefighting teams and a robotic unit managed to contain the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, with investigators pointing to an electrical short circuit as the probable cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

