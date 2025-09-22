Left Menu

Navratri Celebrations: A Nation Unites in Devotion

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge join the nation in celebrating Navratri, extending heartfelt wishes for happiness and prosperity. Devotees across India flock to temples, marking the nine-day festival with prayers, rituals, and cultural performances dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Navratri festivities commence across the nation, prominent political figures like Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, conveyed their heartfelt wishes to citizens on social media. In a post on platform X, Gandhi expressed hopes for 'happiness, peace, and prosperity,' invoking the blessings of Maa Durga.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also shared warm greetings on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri. His message, echoing similar sentiments, wished for the continued grace of Maa Adishakti to bestow happiness, prosperity, and peace upon all. Kharge's post resonated with people celebrating the 'great festival' of Goddess Durga.

The nine-day festival sees devotees gathering at temples across India, such as Devkali Temple in Ayodhya, and religious sites in the national capital. Vibrant ceremonies, including the Kakad Aarti at Mumbai's Mumbadevi Temple, signify Navratri's vibrant spirit, centered around worship, rituals, and rich cultural expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

