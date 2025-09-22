Yogi Adityanath Championing GST Reforms and Youth Empowerment in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances in Gorakhpur and hailed GST reforms as a Diwali gift, aiming to alleviate inflation and enhance youth opportunities. During the 'NaMo Yuva Run,' he stressed self-reliance and participation with discipline, highlighting relief for citizens and traders through recent tax reforms.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur on Monday, where he addressed public grievances and extended Navratri greetings, emphasizing health and prosperity for all.
The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Diwali gift of GST reforms, aimed at reducing inflation and easing the burden on essential goods while introducing higher taxes on non-essential items. He lauded the exemptions applied to bikes, cars, houses, and commodities critical to youth development.
During the NaMo Yuva Run, flagged off by the Chief Minister, he underscored the importance of these reforms in boosting economic growth, creating jobs, and enabling educational affordability. He called on the youth to embrace discipline and dignity in such initiatives, asserting that self-reliance paves the way for societal advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Namo Yuva Run': Rallying for a Drug-Free Himachal
Namo Yuva Run: A Marathon for Youth Empowerment and National Progress
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil New Projects in Odisha: A Major Push for Development
Prime Minister Modi Surveys Dholera: A Visionary Industrial Hub
Prime Minister Modi to Launch Landmark Atomic Project in Rajasthan