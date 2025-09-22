Yogi Adityanath Championing GST Reforms and Youth Empowerment in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur on Monday, where he addressed public grievances and extended Navratri greetings, emphasizing health and prosperity for all.

The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Diwali gift of GST reforms, aimed at reducing inflation and easing the burden on essential goods while introducing higher taxes on non-essential items. He lauded the exemptions applied to bikes, cars, houses, and commodities critical to youth development.

During the NaMo Yuva Run, flagged off by the Chief Minister, he underscored the importance of these reforms in boosting economic growth, creating jobs, and enabling educational affordability. He called on the youth to embrace discipline and dignity in such initiatives, asserting that self-reliance paves the way for societal advancement.

