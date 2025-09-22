Left Menu

DTDC Express Partners with Radiant Acemoney to Expand Financial Access in Rural India

DTDC Express collaborates with fintech Radiant Acemoney, leveraging its vast network to enhance financial services in underserved areas across six Indian states. The initial partnership focuses on setting up business service points to empower small businesses and provide broader financial access in rural regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:44 IST
DTDC Express Partners with Radiant Acemoney to Expand Financial Access in Rural India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DTDC Express has partnered with fintech company Radiant Acemoney to enhance financial access in underserved Indian regions. By leveraging Radiant's 83,000 merchants and over 30,000 Business Correspondent counters, the collaboration aims to expand both financial and logistical services.

The partnership, formalized for an initial six-month period, targets six states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. During this phase, both companies are working on commercials and standard operating procedures, with selected DTDC counters being onboarded as Acemoney business service points to provide financial services.

Radiant Acemoney, a subsidiary focused on digital banking for rural areas, aims to utilize this partnership by combining its hyperlocal presence with DTDC's logistics network. This collaboration aims to empower small businesses and expand financial opportunities for millions in rural and semi-urban India, according to DTDC's CEO, Abhishek Chakraborty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
2
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
3
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
4
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025