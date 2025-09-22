DTDC Express Partners with Radiant Acemoney to Expand Financial Access in Rural India

DTDC Express has partnered with fintech company Radiant Acemoney to enhance financial access in underserved Indian regions. By leveraging Radiant's 83,000 merchants and over 30,000 Business Correspondent counters, the collaboration aims to expand both financial and logistical services.

The partnership, formalized for an initial six-month period, targets six states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. During this phase, both companies are working on commercials and standard operating procedures, with selected DTDC counters being onboarded as Acemoney business service points to provide financial services.

Radiant Acemoney, a subsidiary focused on digital banking for rural areas, aims to utilize this partnership by combining its hyperlocal presence with DTDC's logistics network. This collaboration aims to empower small businesses and expand financial opportunities for millions in rural and semi-urban India, according to DTDC's CEO, Abhishek Chakraborty.

(With inputs from agencies.)