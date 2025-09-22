Left Menu

NSE Holds Muhurat Trading to Usher in Prosperity This Diwali

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on October 21 to mark Diwali, symbolizing financial growth for participants. The session, operating in the early afternoon, marks the start of Vikram Samvat 2082. Analysts note its symbolic importance despite increased volatility and limited trading time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:01 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced a special Muhurat trading session set for October 21st to celebrate Diwali. This symbolic session is scheduled from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, differing from last year's evening timing.

The session coincides with the advent of Vikram Samvat 2082, the new year according to the Hindu calendar. Seen as an auspicious day for financial growth, many believe that trading during this time brings prosperity from investors. However, market analysts acknowledge its primary symbolic significance amidst potentially heightened volatility.

The bourse has arranged for trading across various segments including equity and commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing within the designated hour, providing a unique opportunity amidst limited market hours.

