LPG Revolution: Empowering Women Through Ujjwala Yojana Expansion

In a bid to bolster women's empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to female beneficiaries, following the approval of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the financial year 2025-26. This announcement came as part of the Navratri celebrations, reflecting the spirit of empowerment and respect for women.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the lives of women by distributing 25 lakh free LPG connections during Navratri. With this initiative, the total number of LPG connections under PMUY is slated to reach 10.60 crore, showcasing the scheme's expansive reach.

Emphasizing the scheme's significance, Puri described it as a 'massive revolution' that not only brightens kitchens but also illuminates families' futures across India. He underscored the financial commitment of Rs 2050 per connection to ensure beneficiaries receive comprehensive support, aiding the mission to empower mothers and sisters nationwide.

