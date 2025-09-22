Left Menu

LPG Revolution: Empowering Women Through Ujjwala Yojana Expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Navratri festival by announcing 25 lakh additional LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, aimed at women's empowerment. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized the transformative impact of the scheme, distributing free connections to raise the total to 10.60 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster women's empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to female beneficiaries, following the approval of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the financial year 2025-26. This announcement came as part of the Navratri celebrations, reflecting the spirit of empowerment and respect for women.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the lives of women by distributing 25 lakh free LPG connections during Navratri. With this initiative, the total number of LPG connections under PMUY is slated to reach 10.60 crore, showcasing the scheme's expansive reach.

Emphasizing the scheme's significance, Puri described it as a 'massive revolution' that not only brightens kitchens but also illuminates families' futures across India. He underscored the financial commitment of Rs 2050 per connection to ensure beneficiaries receive comprehensive support, aiding the mission to empower mothers and sisters nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

