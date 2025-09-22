Punjab's Health Insurance Initiative: A Lifeline for Families

In a significant move to support the healthcare needs of its citizens, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled a comprehensive health insurance scheme on Monday. The initiative promises cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, marking a substantial step towards accessible healthcare for all Punjabis. The rollout will be facilitated through a 'CM Health Card', with the registration process commencing tomorrow.

Elucidating on the plan, Mann highlighted the coverage, which will be available to all families via a straightforward registration process using basic identification documents such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport. Starting initially in Taran Taran and Barnala districts, special health camps will be organized to facilitate registrations over the next few days.

Writing in an online post, Mann assured that the scheme will connect beneficiaries with both government and numerous private hospitals, offering over 2,000 health services free of charge. Additionally, Mann announced 'Mission Chardikala', an initiative to support flood victims in Punjab, urging worldwide contributions for rehabilitation efforts, underscoring the Rs 13,800 crore initial flood damage as a call to action for solidarity.

