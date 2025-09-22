Uttarakhand Vows Toughest Action in Exam Scandal

Uttarakhand's Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli announced on Monday that the government will impose the 'strictest possible action' against those implicated in the alleged irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination case. This stance by the government aims to serve as a strong deterrent against such activities in the future.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth revealed that several police teams are currently involved in probing the scandal. He emphasized that substantial evidence has been gathered, assuring that the investigation will soon lead to decisive action against the perpetrators. 'Five police teams have been deployed, and the investigation is advancing rapidly,' stated DGP Seth.

Meanwhile, UKSSSC Chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia suggested that the leak seemed to assist a 'specific individual,' highlighting concerns over how a person managed to capture images of the question paper amidst strict security measures. He promised that identifying and prosecuting the main suspect would clarify the entire incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh commented on the speculations of an organized syndicate being involved, dismissing such claims. 'Our findings have not indicated the presence of an organized gang,' he mentioned, noting that a few individuals were detained for questioning regarding orchestrated activities inside the exam center.

