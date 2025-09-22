Left Menu

Uttarakhand Vows Toughest Action in Exam Scandal

Uttarakhand officials commit to severe actions in the UKSSSC paper irregularities case. Multiple police teams gather evidence, while key players deny an organized gang's involvement. The probe targets a specific inside help, aiming to set a precedent for curbing academic malpractice in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:57 IST
Uttarakhand Vows Toughest Action in Exam Scandal
Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli announced on Monday that the government will impose the 'strictest possible action' against those implicated in the alleged irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination case. This stance by the government aims to serve as a strong deterrent against such activities in the future.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth revealed that several police teams are currently involved in probing the scandal. He emphasized that substantial evidence has been gathered, assuring that the investigation will soon lead to decisive action against the perpetrators. 'Five police teams have been deployed, and the investigation is advancing rapidly,' stated DGP Seth.

Meanwhile, UKSSSC Chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia suggested that the leak seemed to assist a 'specific individual,' highlighting concerns over how a person managed to capture images of the question paper amidst strict security measures. He promised that identifying and prosecuting the main suspect would clarify the entire incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh commented on the speculations of an organized syndicate being involved, dismissing such claims. 'Our findings have not indicated the presence of an organized gang,' he mentioned, noting that a few individuals were detained for questioning regarding orchestrated activities inside the exam center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on Artificial Intelligence

 Global
2
Labourers kill 50-year-old woman, hold daughter hostage, loot house in UP's Kannauj

Labourers kill 50-year-old woman, hold daughter hostage, loot house in UP's ...

 India
3
Controversial Celebrations Mar Pakistan's Super Fours Clash Against India

Controversial Celebrations Mar Pakistan's Super Fours Clash Against India

 India
4
India and Morocco Forge Stronger Military Ties

India and Morocco Forge Stronger Military Ties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025