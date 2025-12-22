Left Menu

Malayalam Actor Cleared in Drug Case: No Evidence Found

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is set to be cleared of a drug case due to lack of evidence. A chemical analysis failed to detect any narcotic substances in Chacko's samples, leading police to likely drop the charges. The case was initially registered under suspicion of drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:48 IST
Shine Tom Chacko
  • Country:
  • India

A drug case against Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is expected to be dismissed after chemical analysis found no trace of narcotics in his blood and hair samples. The case, registered in April, faced hurdles as no scientific evidence supported the allegations.

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) had originally raided a hotel based on a tip-off, resulting in Chacko allegedly fleeing the scene. The police detained Ahmmed Murshad of Malappuram, accompanying Chacko, and charged him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Ernakulam police now find it challenging to substantiate the accusations. "We are seeking legal advice and will likely report to the court for case closure," confirmed an official. Relatives of Chacko claimed he was already involved in a de-addiction program at the time of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

