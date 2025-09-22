Dhami Champions Local Goods at GST Savings Festival in Dehradun
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'GST Savings Festival' in Premnagar, Dehradun, focusing on raising awareness about new, lowered GST rates and their advantages.
While visiting the local market, CM Dhami engaged with traders, gathering opinions on the GST changes, and emphasized the importance of prioritizing local products to enhance the economy and promote self-reliance.
Addressing residents, he highlighted government efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to reduce GST slabs on essential goods, providing direct relief to households nationwide. Dhami underscored that such initiatives strengthen small businesses and the broader economy.
