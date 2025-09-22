Left Menu

Dhami Champions Local Goods at GST Savings Festival in Dehradun

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a GST Savings Festival in Dehradun to discuss reduced GST rates and promote local products. Emphasizing the government's initiatives under PM Modi, Dhami encouraged buying indigenous goods to boost the economy, highlighting benefits for traders, citizens, and small businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:30 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'GST Savings Festival' in Premnagar, Dehradun, focusing on raising awareness about new, lowered GST rates and their advantages.

While visiting the local market, CM Dhami engaged with traders, gathering opinions on the GST changes, and emphasized the importance of prioritizing local products to enhance the economy and promote self-reliance.

Addressing residents, he highlighted government efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to reduce GST slabs on essential goods, providing direct relief to households nationwide. Dhami underscored that such initiatives strengthen small businesses and the broader economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

