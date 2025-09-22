Uttar Pradesh Set to Host Historic 19th National Jamboree with Global Youth Participation

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to host the 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides, a week-long event that promises to bring together thousands of young individuals from across the globe. The jamboree will unfold in Lucknow's Vrindavan Scheme from November 23 to 29, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the event on November 24, according to an official release.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is meticulously planning to create a gated Tent City, designed with world-class amenities to ensure the comfort and safety of the 35,000 anticipated participants. The Jamboree serves not only as a cultural and educational hub but also as a means to channel youth energy towards the ideals of global fraternity. The inauguration of the Tent City is planned for September 29, in a ceremony involving key figures such as Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna and Yogendra Upadhyay, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, and Bharat Scouts and Guides UP President Mahendra Singh, among others.

The first Jamboree in India took place in Hyderabad in 1953, with Uttar Pradesh hosting its fourth edition in Prayagraj in 1964. Now, nearly 60 years on, Lucknow will once again become the focal point of this historic event. Participants will engage in a slew of activities, including adventure sports, science exhibitions, and cultural exchanges, all while reinforcing values such as discipline, teamwork, and leadership. With over 32,000 attendees expected, Prime Minister Modi's address is anticipated as one of the standout moments, given his long-standing association with the scouting movement, dating back to his participation in the 2009 Gujarat Jamboree.

