Landmark GST Reform: PM Modi's Bold Move Reimagines India's Tax Landscape
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant restructuring of GST rates, effective from Monday, marking a pivotal change in India's tax system. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised this decision, emphasizing the universal acceptance of GST and the trust it fosters between taxpayers and the government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement of a new Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure has been a game-changer for India's taxation system. Effective from Monday, the revised GST rates aim to provide relief to citizens by reducing or eliminating taxes on over 395 items, as confirmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shah highlighted the achievement in an NDTV interview, stating the reform marks a significant step in building trust between the government and taxpayers. He credited Modi's leadership and the constitutional guarantee provided to states, which have paved the way for GST's success and acceptance across India.
Beyond tax reforms, Shah discussed India's stance on terrorism and foreign policy, applauding Modi's firm responses to threats and diplomatic successes. With aspirations for a fully developed, self-reliant India by 2047, Modi's leadership has instilled confidence in the nation, Shah affirmed.
